Barrick (GOLD) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recorded net earnings (on a reported basis) of $305 million or 17 cents per share in second-quarter 2023, down from $488 million or 27 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 19 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents.



Barrick recorded total sales of $2,833 million, down 0.9% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,397 million.

Operational Highlights

Total gold production was 1,009,000 ounces in the reported quarter, down around 3% year over year. Our estimate for the same was 1,074,000 ounces. The average realized price of gold was $1,972 per ounce in the quarter, up around 6% year over year.



The cost of sales increased around 9% year over year to $1,323 per ounce. All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) moved up around 12% year over year to $1,355 per ounce in the quarter.



Copper production decreased roughly 11% year over year to 107 million pounds. Our estimate for the quarter was pegged at 118 million pounds. The average realized copper price was $3.70 per pound, down 1% year over year.

Financial Position

At the end of the quarter, Barrick had cash and cash equivalents of $4,157 million, down 28% year over year. The company’s total debt was $4,774 million at the end of the quarter, down 7% year over year.



The operating cash flow was $832 million for the quarter, whereas the free cash flow was $63 million.

Guidance

For 2023, Barrick anticipates attributable gold production of 4.2-4.6 million ounces.



AISC is projected to be $1,170-$1,250 per ounce and cash costs per ounce are forecast to be $820-$880 per ounce. The company also expects to see a cost of sales of $1,170-$1,250 per ounce.



GOLD expects a copper production of 420-470 million pounds at AISC of $2.95-$3.25 per pound, cash costs per ounce of $2.05-$2.25 and cost of sales of $2.60-$2.90 per pound.



Capital expenditure is projected between $2,200 million and $2,600 million.

Price Performance

Barrick’s shares have gained 0.1% in the past year against a 11.7% rise of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Barrick currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



