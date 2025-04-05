Markets
Barrick Gold Proposes Name Change And Targets 30% Growth In Gold Equivalent Ounces By 2030

April 05, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) announced a proposal to change its name to Barrick Mining Corp., reflecting the company's evolving production profile. The company is aiming for a significant 30% production growth in gold equivalent ounces by 2030.

The company said it improved its financial performance, despite higher costs, with an increase in net earnings of 69% the highest in a decade operating cash flow growth of 20%, and a doubling of free cash flow relative to 2023.

The Board also appointed new chairs for its key committees: Isela Costantini for the Compensation Committee; Loreta Silva for the Audit & Risk Committee; and Brian Greenspun for the Environmental, Social, Governance & Nominating Committees.

