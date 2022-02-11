Barrick Gold (GOLD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.22, changing hands as high as $20.87 per share. Barrick Gold Corp. shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOLD's low point in its 52 week range is $17.27 per share, with $25.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.70.

