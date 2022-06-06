Barrick Gold Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GOLD

In trading on Monday, shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.59, changing hands as low as $20.46 per share. Barrick Gold Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOLD's low point in its 52 week range is $17.27 per share, with $26.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.50.

