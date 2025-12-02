Barrick Considers IPO of Subsidiary, Receives Board Authorization

Barrick Mining Corporation B announced the authorization of its board to explore an initial public offering (IPO) for its subsidiary, NewCo, that will hold its North American Gold Assets. The IPO will unlock the value of the assets by creating a focused publicly traded equity.

NewCo is contemplated to be listed through an IPO of a small minority interest. Barrick intends to continue holding a significant controlling majority interest, and the entity will be anchored by its joint venture interests in Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo, as well as Barrick’s fully-owned Fourmile gold discovery in Nevada.

The company’s presence in Nevada and the Dominican Republic is known to be well-located among the best gold mining jurisdictions with the best in-world operations. The Fourmile project is also counted as one of the century’s most significant gold discoveries. The joint effort from the partnership will be able to place NewCo in a league of its own.

The initiative may be explored through early 2026. The progress will be updated during the release of the company’s full-year 2025 results in February 2026. The exact details of the occurrence and timing of the IPO are subject to various approvals. Currently, the company is focused on driving improved performance and shareholder value, in which the IPO can play an instrumental role by giving new and existing shareholders more optionality around jurisdiction in a pure gold company with growth.

