Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Barrett Business Services said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $90.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 3.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.19% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barrett Business Services is $115.52. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.19% from its latest reported closing price of $90.82.

The projected annual revenue for Barrett Business Services is $1,161MM, an increase of 10.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrett Business Services. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBSI is 0.25%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 7,167K shares. The put/call ratio of BBSI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 379K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 19.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 330K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 106,368.02% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 306K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing a decrease of 21.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 262K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 218K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 25.82% over the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business in 39 states.

