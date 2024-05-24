News & Insights

Stocks

Barratt Developments Leadership Buys Shares

May 24, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barratt Developments (GB:BDEV) has released an update.

Barratt Developments PLC has disclosed that CFO Mike Scott acquired 212 shares at £5.252 each under his dividend reinvestment plan, reflecting continued managerial investment in the company. The announcement also provided details of the current shareholdings of various directors, indicating active participation and investment by the company’s leadership.

For further insights into GB:BDEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.