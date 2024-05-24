Barratt Developments Leadership Buys Shares

Barratt Developments (GB:BDEV) has released an update.

Barratt Developments PLC has disclosed that CFO Mike Scott acquired 212 shares at £5.252 each under his dividend reinvestment plan, reflecting continued managerial investment in the company. The announcement also provided details of the current shareholdings of various directors, indicating active participation and investment by the company’s leadership.

For further insights into GB:BDEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.