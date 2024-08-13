Barnwell Industries Inc. Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.25 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$0.72 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $5.53 million from $5.68 million last year.

Barnwell Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$1.25 Mln. vs. -$0.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.12 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.53 Mln vs. $5.68 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.