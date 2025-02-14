Barnwell Industries Inc. Q1 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) reported Loss for its first quarter of -$1.92 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.92 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$0.66 million, or -$0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 27.3% to $4.48 million from $6.16 million last year.

Barnwell Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.92 Mln. vs. -$0.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.19 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue: $4.48 Mln vs. $6.16 Mln last year.

