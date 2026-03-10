Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $6.66 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $17.94 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $515.09 million from $462.83 million last year.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.66 Mln. vs. $17.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $515.09 Mln vs. $462.83 Mln last year.

