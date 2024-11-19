News & Insights

Barnes & Noble Education continues expansion of First Day programs

November 19, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barnes & Noble Education announced the rapid and continued growth of its industry-leading First Day affordable access programs and new research data that highlight the positive impact the programs have on course material affordability and student outcomes. Barnes & Noble College, BNC, First Day Affordable Access Programs Seeing Rapid Growth : BNC’s First Day Complete equitable access model was offered at 183 campus stores in the fall 2024 academic term, representing approximately 925,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students, up from 800,000 in fall 2023; Eight net additional campus stores have committed to transitioning to First Day Complete for the spring 2025 academic term; BNC’s First Day offered through 230 campus stores in the fall 2024 academic term; 2024 proprietary student research underscores the significant benefits of the First Day affordable access models on student outcomes; In the second quarter fiscal year 2025, First Day program revenues increased 18% YOY to $235 million

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

