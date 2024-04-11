Barnes (B) Expands East Granby MRO Facility for Engine Projects

Barnes Group Inc. B recently announced that it has completed the expansion of its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility based in East Granby, CT.



The Barnes Aerospace East Granby facility is engaged in performing complex repairing of cases, diffusers, frames, bearing housings and rotating hardware across various military and commercial engine platforms for the aerospace and industrial gas turbine markets.



As noted, the facility is certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the European Aviation Safety Agency. It has a strong customer base throughout the world, including some of the leading commercial airlines and aviation original equipment manufacturers (OEM).



The expansion will add 32,000 square feet of manufacturing space, taking the overall facility area to over 84,000 square feet. This project includes an upgradation of a new advanced chemical cleaning line that is expected to be completed in fourth-quarter 2024.



The project will likely boost the facility’s strong and diverse set of capabilities, which include welding, vacuum brazing, plasma and dual wire arc coatings, shot peening and non-destructive testing. This will bolster Barnes’ capability to cater to the increasing demand for existing and new engine programs and product lines.



This apart, in February 2024, Barnes unveiled a component repair facility in Singapore to support growing customers’ requirements in the region. This move will enable B to cater to the increasing demands of the aerospace industry and boost its position in the engine component repair and maintenance industry.

Existing Business Scenario

B’s Aerospace segment is benefiting from volume increases within both the OEM and Aftermarket businesses. In fourth-quarter 2023, the company’s organic sales for the Aerospace original equipment manufacturing business (excluding the impact of MB Aerospace acquisition) grew 17% year over year, while organic sales for aftermarket business increased 12%.



However, the company has been grappling with softness in motion control solutions and automation businesses within the Industrial segment. Shipment delays and lagging orders remain worrisome for the segment. In the fourth quarter, organic sales in the Motion Control Solutions and Automation businesses declined 10% and 7%, respectively.



Barnes also operates in the highly competitive industrial and aerospace markets, comprising well-recognized providers of engineered products and services. The company, which belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, faces stiff competition from several competitors like ESCO Technologies Inc. ESE, Triumph Group, Inc. TGI and American Superconductor Corporation AMSC.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.