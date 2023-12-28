BARK CTO Nari Sitaraman Steps Down

(RTTNews) - BARK, Inc. (BARK), Thursday announced that Nari Sitaraman will be stepping down from his role as Chief Technology Officer to take a role at another company.

Sitaraman will remain the CTO of BARK through January 19th, 2024. Eric Picard, Vice President of Product Management, will assume the responsibilities of Sitaraman upon his departure.

"Nari has been an important asset in driving the evolution of our technology organization over the past two years," said Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BARK.

"During this time, we have broadened our product portfolio, launched our unified platform at BARK.co, and built a talented technology team in the process. As we migrate to more modern and efficient technology solutions, we are excited for Eric Picard, a senior technology leader with experience across both high-growth technology startups and established companies including Pandora and Microsoft, to continue the evolution of our technology journey. We thank Nari for all of his contributions over the years and look forward to building upon our recent progress under Eric's leadership."

