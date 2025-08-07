Key Points Revenue (GAAP) fell 11.5% year over year in Q1 FY2026 and missed analyst expectations, coming in at $102.9 million versus the $107.18 million estimate.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $0.1 million from a $(1.8) million loss last year, reaching the midpoint of company guidance.

Commerce (retail/wholesale) revenue surged 49.5%, but segment gross margin compressed to 31.7% due to inventory clearance and tariffs.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Bark (NYSE:BARK), the dog-centric consumer products and services company best known for its BarkBox subscription boxes, released its first quarter fiscal 2026 results on August 7, 2025. The key news was a significant revenue shortfall compared to Wall Street estimates, with GAAP total revenue of $102.9 million versus the analyst estimate of $107.18 million, with reported GAAP revenue of $102.9 million against the $107.18 million consensus, an 11.5% decline from the prior year period. Despite the revenue miss, Bark managed a notable profit improvement, with adjusted EBITDA swinging to a positive $0.1 million from a $(1.8) million loss last year. The quarter reflects Bark’s ongoing push for profitability amid persistent top-line pressure and supply chain headwinds, all while the company continues its shift toward new channels and product categories. Overall, the period showcased margin improvement and disciplined cost control, but lingering questions remain about sluggish core growth and rising inventories.

Metric Q1 FY26(3 months ended Jun 30, 2025) Q1 Estimate†(as of Aug 2025) Q1 FY25(3 months ended Jun 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.02) ($0.00) $(0.02) 0.0% Revenue $102.9 million $107.2 million $116.2 million (11.5%) Adjusted EBITDA $0.1 million N/A n/m Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $(6.1) million N/A n/m Gross Margin 62.3% 63.0% (0.7) pp

About Bark and Its Strategic Focus

Bark is a pet-focused company offering subscription boxes, toys, treats, and services such as BARK Air, an airline service for dogs and their owners. Its core business has historically been direct-to-consumer subscription products, including the BarkBox and Super Chewer lines featuring monthly assortments of dog toys and treats shipped to customers’ doors.

Recently, Bark has been working to diversify away from its subscription-heavy model. The company is emphasizing three areas: expansion into consumables (such as dog food, treats, and dental chews), growing its omnichannel presence in major retailers, and leveraging machine learning for more personalized products. Critical success factors include stabilizing direct-to-consumer results, building recurring revenue from consumables, and managing costs in the face of tariffs and supply chain disruption.

The Quarter in Detail: Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue (GAAP) dropped 11.5% compared to last year, falling below analyst expectations by approximately $4.3 million. The company attributed the decline mainly to fewer total orders driven by a smaller subscriber base and an intentional reduction in marketing spend to prioritize profitability. Average order value remained essentially flat at around $30.80 per order.

The direct-to-consumer segment, led by BarkBox and Super Chewer subscription boxes, reported revenue of $89.2 million—a decline of 16.7%. Gross margin in this channel rose to 67.0%, helped by a higher proportion of Super Chewer subscribers, who tend to be more profitable. The commerce segment (which includes retail and wholesale) delivered a bright spot: revenue climbed 49.5% to $13.7 million on strength at retailers such as Costco, Amazon, Chewy, and TJX. However, this growth came with margin pressure, as commerce gross margin compressed from 46.5% in Q1 FY2025 to 31.7%, due to promotions, inventory sell-through, and higher product tariffs. Gross profit across all channels (GAAP) was $64.1 million, down 12.5% year over year.

Toys and accessories, Bark’s original bread-and-butter, generated $51.8 million in GAAP sales, down sharply from $70.6 million in Q1 FY2025. Consumables—dog treats, food, and supplements—maintained flat performance at $35.0 million (GAAP), reflecting no year-over-year growth in this focus area yet. "Other" revenue, which includes BARK Air, reached $2.35 million versus $0.59 million in Q1 FY2025, marking rapid but still small-scale services expansion. Though BARK Air broke $2 million in revenue, it remains a modest percentage of the overall business.

Bark maintained tight expense controls during the quarter. Marketing and advertising expense fell to $15.2 million from $20.4 million, reflecting an explicit strategy to cut back on customer acquisition costs that weren’t yielding high-value, long-term customers. General and administrative spending (GAAP) declined 9.6% year-over-year. This discipline, combined with segment mix improvement, led to a narrower net loss of $7.0 million (GAAP), a $3 million improvement from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA, a profitability metric that removes non-cash and one-time items, swung to a small positive of $0.1 million from a $(1.8) million loss in Q1 FY2025.

The company’s balance sheet is worth highlighting. Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP) totaled $84.7 million at quarter-end, declining from last quarter. Free cash flow—a measure of cash generated after capital spending—was $(6.1) million compared to $(0.3) million for Q1 FY2025, driven largely by a $10 million inventory build. Capital expenditures were restrained, coming in below $1 million. Bark also repurchased $1.8 million of its own shares, continuing a trend of reducing shares outstanding.

The company noted ongoing challenges around tariffs and related supply chain disruptions. While it is actively working to shift toy manufacturing out of China, most toys continue to be sourced from that country, leaving gross margins exposed to tariff fluctuations. Bark’s consumables, in contrast, are mostly sourced domestically and less affected by tariffs. The company continues to invest in new product category launches such as treats and chews, including preparing for the broader rollout of “BARK in the Belly,” its new consumables line.

A Look Ahead: Guidance and Upcoming Focus Areas

Management expects GAAP revenue to be between $102.0 million and $105.0 million for Q2 FY2026. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance ranges from $(2.0) million to $2.0 million, indicating a potential small loss or breakeven result for Q2 FY2026. No full-year forecast was provided, with leadership citing continued uncertainty about tariffs and their impact on both demand and operating costs.

Key investor watchpoints include the timing and effectiveness of Bark's retail consumables rollout, progress in restoring or growing direct-to-consumer order flow, and the pace at which elevated inventory is sold down. Management emphasized that margin defense, supply chain shifts, and prudent marketing spending will remain priorities. With no clear guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2026, the next quarters will show whether Bark’s strategy to diversify its mix and channels translates into renewed growth or sustained profitability improvement.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.