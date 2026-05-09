Barings Bdc Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) reported stable first-quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2026, as management said the business development company’s portfolio remained resilient despite heightened scrutiny of the private credit sector and emerging dispersion across credit markets.

Chief Executive Officer Tom McDonnell, who assumed the CEO role on Jan. 1, said the company’s investment approach remains centered on “rigorous underwriting discipline” and direct origination in the core middle market. He said the company’s strategy, process and philosophy remain intact, with a focus on execution, optimizing asset-level yields and improving returns on equity without compromising credit quality.

“Despite an onslaught of negative headlines in the private credit sector during the first quarter, BBDC delivered solid net investment income and maintained good credit performance, particularly within the Barings-originated portion of our portfolio,” McDonnell said.

Net Investment Income Slips, Dividend Held Steady

Barings BDC reported net investment income of $0.25 per share for the first quarter, compared with $0.27 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.25 per share in the first quarter of last year. Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Murray said the sequential decline reflected slightly lower interest income due to a modest dip in the weighted average portfolio yield, fewer calendar days in the quarter and the absence of one-time fee income that benefited the fourth quarter.

The company’s net asset value per share was $11.02 as of March 31, down from $11.09 at year-end 2025. McDonnell said the modest decline was primarily driven by a write-down in a legacy MVC asset, while the core Barings portfolio continued to perform well. Murray said the 0.6% sequential decrease in NAV was primarily driven by net realized losses on a few portfolio exits, partially offset by net unrealized appreciation on investments, the Sierra credit support agreement and foreign currency.

The board declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.26 per share, unchanged from the prior quarter. Management said the dividend equates to a roughly 9.4% yield on the company’s March 31 NAV. Murray noted that first-quarter net investment income under-earned the dividend by $0.01 per share, but said the company has approximately $0.79 per share of spillover income that provides a cushion to support dividends.

“If base rates begin to decline, we may see some natural compression in earnings and dividend coverage,” Murray said. She added that the company intends to evaluate the dividend on an ongoing basis to keep it aligned with sustainable net income.

Portfolio Activity Remains Muted as Legacy Assets Run Off

Net deployment in the quarter was slightly negative. McDonnell said Barings BDC originated $109 million of investments and received $126 million of repayments, resulting in net repayments of about $17 million. As a result, total portfolio size and leverage were essentially unchanged from the prior quarter.

Management said the company continued to rotate out of legacy holdings acquired from MVC Capital and Sierra. During the first quarter, Barings BDC exited approximately $19 million of legacy positions on a combined basis between directly owned assets and assets held in the Sierra joint venture.

The weighted average yield on debt and other income-producing securities at fair value was 10.1%. McDonnell said stabilized base rates and private credit spreads support recent dividend declarations.

Murray said the company recorded net realized losses of $10.8 million, or about $0.08 per share, during the quarter. These losses were primarily tied to the exit of loans to Dexter Axle, sales of five collateralized loan obligation investments in the legacy Sierra portfolio and the restructuring of the company’s debt investment in Transportation Insight. The losses were partially offset by a gain on the sale of the company’s equity stake in Ocelot following that portfolio company’s exit.

Murray said much of the impact had already been reflected in prior-period unrealized depreciation. The portfolio recorded net unrealized appreciation of $4.9 million, or about $0.05 per share of NAV accretion, including gains related to the Sierra credit support agreement and select performing investments such as Sky Valet and Security Holding.

Management Sees More Attractive Private Credit Conditions

President Matt Freund said the company believes recent headlines around private credit have drawn attention to the sector, but that rhetoric has become a greater focus than underlying fundamental performance. He said slower capital formation in private credit could reduce competitive pressure on new originations and put upward pressure on spreads.

“For disciplined lenders like BBDC, this is beginning to look like a more attractive deployment environment,” Freund said.

Freund said 2026 may bring greater manager dispersion across the BDC sector, as underwriting decisions made in recent years begin to produce more divergent outcomes. He said managers that pursued higher leverage, looser documentation or more cyclical sectors may be more exposed, while those that maintained discipline may be better positioned.

Freund also addressed exposure to software and recurring revenue loans. He said Barings BDC has no loans to issuers structured on recurring revenue, a type of financing that has become more common in some BDC portfolios. By the company’s analysis, roughly 13% of holdings are primarily software-related, down from approximately 14% in the prior quarter and below levels indicated by BDC indices, where software often represents more than 20% of assets.

Credit Metrics Remain Stable, Non-Accruals Rise Modestly

Barings BDC’s portfolio remained concentrated in senior secured investments. Freund said 75% of the portfolio consisted of secured investments, with approximately 70% in first-lien securities, both unchanged from the prior quarter. Weighted average interest coverage was 2.6 times, slightly improved from the prior quarter and above industry averages, according to management.

Risk ratings were stable during the quarter. Investments classified as risk ratings four and five, representing the most stressed issuers, were 6% on a combined basis, down from 7% in the prior quarter.

Non-accruals remained modest, though they increased from the prior quarter. Excluding assets covered by the Sierra credit support agreement, non-accruals at fair value were 0.6% of the portfolio, compared with 0.2% in the prior quarter. On an inclusive basis, non-accruals were approximately 1.0% of the portfolio at fair value and 2.0% at cost.

Freund said three investments were placed on non-accrual during the quarter: EMI, Terrybear and a junior capital position in Eurofence. In response to a question from Wells Fargo Securities analyst Finian O’Shea, Freund said the European position had been carrying a fair value of zero in the prior quarter, making the portfolio impact immaterial. He said the two U.S. platforms were experiencing continued challenges in more difficult end markets, rather than being moved to non-accrual due to tariff, inflation or commodity issues.

Liquidity and Leverage Remain Within Targets

Murray said Barings BDC ended the quarter with a net leverage ratio of 1.17 times, up slightly from 1.15 times at year-end and within the company’s target range of 0.9 times to 1.25 times. About 80% of outstanding debt was in unsecured notes, which management said provides flexibility in managing liabilities.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $95 million of cash and foreign currency on hand and more than $530 million of available borrowing capacity under its $825 million credit facility, for more than $600 million of total dry powder.

Murray also said the Sierra credit support agreement continues to protect NAV during the wind-down of the acquired Sierra portfolio. The remaining Sierra portfolio was down to seven issuers with a total fair value of approximately $18 million, compared with 12 issuers and $32 million at year-end. The Sierra joint venture exited its remaining investments and returned $16.4 million of capital to Barings BDC during the quarter. Murray said the company is optimistic the agreement can be terminated “earlier rather than later” and likely at some point this year, which would remove structural complexity and provide about $65 million for redeployment into income-producing assets.

During the first quarter, the company did not repurchase shares due to a blackout period. However, Murray said the board authorized a new $30 million share repurchase program for 2026, allowing the company to repurchase shares opportunistically when they trade at a meaningful discount to NAV.

About Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

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