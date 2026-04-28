Barings BDC (BBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.97, changing hands as high as $8.99 per share. Barings BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.9601 per share, with $9.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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