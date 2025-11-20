Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At OBDC

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Blue Owl Capital Corporation (Symbol: OBDC), 4 different insiders purchased 126,200 shares at an average price of $11.79/share, for a total of $1.49M, with the most recent purchase on November 18, 2025.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/10/2025 Melissa Weiler 10,000 $11.99 $119,900.00 11/12/2025 Chris Temple 8,000 $12.03 $96,240.00 11/18/2025 Craig Packer Chief Executive Officer 83,200 $11.75 $977,924.48 11/18/2025 Logan Nicholson President 25,000 $11.75 $293,690.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of OBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that OBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.645 per share, with $15.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.12, with shares currently trading up about 1.2% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Blue Owl Capital Corporation is $1.48/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 12/31/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for OBDC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 12.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

