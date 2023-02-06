Bard Associates Increases Position in FalconStor Software (FALC)

Fintel reports that Bard Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.53MM shares of FalconStor Software, Inc. (FALC). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.52MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in FalconStor Software. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FALC is 0.2064%, an increase of 0.1251%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 231K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Herald Investment Management holds 175,000 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 55,510 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,000 shares, representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FALC by 27.26% over the last quarter.

Falconstor Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FalconStor is a data management software company based in Austin, Texas. FalconStor was co-founded in 2000 in New York by Computer Associates veterans ReiJane Huai and Wayne Lam. In 2007 the company started a joint-venture with the Chinese Academy of Sciences for the Blue Whale file system. The joint venture was named Tianjin Zhongke Blue Whale Information Technologies Company, located in Tianjin, China.[citation needed] FalconStor was listed at #5 in the Forbes 2008 list of 25 fastest growing technology companies. In August 2009, FalconStor, in a joint-venture with Nexsan to create the co-branded DeDupe SG. In 2011 CRN added FalconStor to their List of 25 “Need to Know: Storage Vendors”.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.