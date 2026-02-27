Barclays Upgrades WPP plc - Depositary Receipt (WPP)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for WPP plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:WPP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.26% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for WPP plc - Depositary Receipt is $25.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.13 to a high of $40.61. The average price target represents an increase of 33.26% from its latest reported closing price of $18.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WPP plc - Depositary Receipt is 13,807MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in WPP plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 16.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPP is 0.04%, an increase of 41.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 28,118K shares. The put/call ratio of WPP is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 10,097K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,186K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 14.08% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 5,800K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares , representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 3,240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 702K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 612K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 93.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 1,049.02% over the last quarter.

