Barclays Upgrades Victoria's Secret (VSCO)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.49% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Victoria's Secret is $21.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $29.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.49% from its latest reported closing price of $24.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria's Secret is 6,858MM, an increase of 11.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria's Secret. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.07%, an increase of 30.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.61% to 72,944K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,062K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,250K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,709K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares , representing an increase of 50.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 66.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,448K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 10.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,969K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,870K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares , representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 21.40% over the last quarter.

Victoria`s Secret Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

