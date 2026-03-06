Barclays Upgrades UniFirst (UNF)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.55% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for UniFirst is $200.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.55% from its latest reported closing price of $259.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UniFirst is 2,361MM, a decrease of 3.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.62, an increase of 3.93% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in UniFirst. This is an decrease of 212 owner(s) or 34.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNF is 0.16%, an increase of 14.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.14% to 14,238K shares. The put/call ratio of UNF is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 865K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 559K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 460K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 86.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 893.57% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 451K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing an increase of 31.88%.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 368K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing an increase of 62.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNF by 189.30% over the last quarter.

