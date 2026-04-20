Barclays Upgrades UBS Group (UBS)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.04% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for UBS Group is $49.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.08 to a high of $74.49. The average price target represents an increase of 14.04% from its latest reported closing price of $43.84 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for UBS Group is 35,978MM, a decrease of 27.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is an decrease of 370 owner(s) or 34.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBS is 0.46%, an increase of 18.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.33% to 1,327,529K shares. The put/call ratio of UBS is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 140,490K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,479K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 23.99% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 104,982K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 68,622K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,354K shares , representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 84.35% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 64,107K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,168K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 57,653K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,671K shares , representing a decrease of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 3.50% over the last quarter.

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