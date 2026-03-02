Barclays Upgrades StepStone Group (STEP)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for StepStone Group (NasdaqGS:STEP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.76% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for StepStone Group is $81.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 88.76% from its latest reported closing price of $43.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for StepStone Group is 944MM, a decrease of 47.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in StepStone Group. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 28.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEP is 0.21%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.31% to 85,381K shares. The put/call ratio of STEP is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,228K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,723K shares , representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 84.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,103K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,378K shares , representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 41.26% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,456K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,895K shares , representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 10.76% over the last quarter.

Pitcairn Wealth Advisors holds 4,041K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 4,006K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,139K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 88.45% over the last quarter.

