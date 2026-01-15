Barclays Upgrades SiTime (SITM)

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for SiTime (NasdaqGM:SITM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.13% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for SiTime is $349.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $184.73 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.13% from its latest reported closing price of $349.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SiTime is 490MM, an increase of 73.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiTime. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITM is 0.30%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 30,834K shares. The put/call ratio of SITM is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,244K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 45.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,037K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 84.44% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 864K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 38.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 664K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares , representing a decrease of 19.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 82.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 655K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 38.18% over the last quarter.

