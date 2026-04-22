Barclays Upgrades Seagate Technology Holdings (STX)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Seagate Technology Holdings (NasdaqGS:STX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.13% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings is $508.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $385.23 to a high of $735.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.13% from its latest reported closing price of $559.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Seagate Technology Holdings is 10,918MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an decrease of 419 owner(s) or 23.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.28%, an increase of 7.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.74% to 188,451K shares. The put/call ratio of STX is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 17,181K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,541K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,998K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,933K shares , representing a decrease of 99.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 38.60% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 5,416K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 81.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 633.95% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,155K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,183K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,897K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,662K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 18.64% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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