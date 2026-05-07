Barclays Upgrades Seadrill (SDRL)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.26% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Seadrill is $48.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.26% from its latest reported closing price of $48.32 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Seadrill is 1,296MM, a decrease of 6.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seadrill. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 38.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDRL is 0.43%, an increase of 25.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.50% to 64,518K shares. The put/call ratio of SDRL is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 4,559K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares , representing an increase of 18.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 41.76% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,806K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares , representing an increase of 21.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 70.94% over the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 3,742K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares , representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,485K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares , representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 22.57% over the last quarter.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates holds 2,450K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920K shares , representing an increase of 21.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 8.99% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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