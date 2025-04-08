Barclays Upgrades Rocket Companies (RKT)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.81% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rocket Companies is $13.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.81% from its latest reported closing price of $14.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Companies is 10,758MM, an increase of 98.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Companies. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKT is 0.13%, an increase of 25.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.53% to 148,447K shares. The put/call ratio of RKT is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 12,314K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,484K shares , representing an increase of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 21.45% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 8,959K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,978K shares , representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 20.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,162K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,987K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 41.24% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,122K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares , representing an increase of 34.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 46.08% over the last quarter.

QCGRRX - Growth Account Class R1 holds 4,977K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,898K shares , representing an increase of 41.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Rocket Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 22,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of '100 Best Companies to Work For' for 17 consecutive years.

