Barclays Upgrades Qorvo (QRVO)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Qorvo (NasdaqGS:QRVO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.73% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Qorvo is $92.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.73% from its latest reported closing price of $83.09 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Qorvo is 4,471MM, an increase of 19.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is an decrease of 364 owner(s) or 39.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRVO is 0.12%, an increase of 36.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.48% to 84,024K shares. The put/call ratio of QRVO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 7,511K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,610K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares , representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 45.22% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,287K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 41.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 57.01% over the last quarter.

Contour Asset Management holds 2,249K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 3.68% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,957K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing an increase of 47.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 67.26% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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