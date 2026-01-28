Barclays Upgrades PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Fintel reports that on January 28, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for PTC Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PTCT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.98% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is $83.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.98% from its latest reported closing price of $75.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is 1,143MM, a decrease of 35.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.23%, an increase of 29.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 94,322K shares. The put/call ratio of PTCT is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 7,746K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,919K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 82.03% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,774K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 46.36% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,277K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares , representing a decrease of 44.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 3,247K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446K shares , representing an increase of 24.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 42.21% over the last quarter.

