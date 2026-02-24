Barclays Upgrades PPL (PPL)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for PPL (NYSE:PPL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.21% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for PPL is $40.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.84 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.21% from its latest reported closing price of $37.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PPL is 8,059MM, a decrease of 10.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,490 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is an decrease of 204 owner(s) or 12.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.26%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 760,513K shares. The put/call ratio of PPL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 42,338K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,409K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 84.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,993K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,037K shares , representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 85.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 30,779K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,196K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 88.71% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 28,883K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,968K shares , representing a decrease of 24.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 31.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,566K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,182K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 14.81% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.