Barclays Upgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:PHAT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.48% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is $23.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 116.48% from its latest reported closing price of $10.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is 460MM, an increase of 162.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phathom Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 26.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHAT is 0.31%, an increase of 39.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.55% to 63,800K shares. The put/call ratio of PHAT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 12,466K shares representing 15.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 7,465K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,920K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 82.64% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 3,497K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 2,352K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares , representing a decrease of 6.43%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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