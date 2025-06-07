Barclays Upgrades Ormat Technologies (WBAG:ORAT)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Ormat Technologies (WBAG:ORAT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ormat Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORAT is 0.21%, an increase of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 61,871K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orix holds 2,976K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,251K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORAT by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,248K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,224K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORAT by 27.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,874K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORAT by 11.28% over the last quarter.

