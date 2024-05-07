Barclays Upgrades Omnicom Group (OMC)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.68% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Omnicom Group is 108.73. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 16.68% from its latest reported closing price of 93.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicom Group is 14,612MM, a decrease of 1.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.03.

Omnicom Group Declares $0.70 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024 received the payment on April 9, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of 93.19 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicom Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMC is 0.22%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 205,063K shares. The put/call ratio of OMC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 6,292K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,447K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 46.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,191K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,168K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 4.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,837K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,736K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,631K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,709K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Omnicom Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.