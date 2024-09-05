Barclays Upgrades Nordstrom (JWN)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.76% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nordstrom is $19.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.76% from its latest reported closing price of $22.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nordstrom is 15,978MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordstrom. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JWN is 0.10%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 113,174K shares. The put/call ratio of JWN is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. holds 15,755K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 4,661K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,369K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,372K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,099K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 4.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,047K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Nordstrom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.

