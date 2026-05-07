Barclays Upgrades Noble (NE)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Noble (NYSE:NE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.01% Downside

As of April 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Noble is $44.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.01% from its latest reported closing price of $49.08 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Noble is 4,632MM, an increase of 53.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble. This is an decrease of 221 owner(s) or 37.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NE is 0.16%, an increase of 27.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.22% to 119,824K shares. The put/call ratio of NE is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 12,196K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,166K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 4,908K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,253K shares , representing an increase of 13.36%.

American Century Companies holds 3,588K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares , representing an increase of 12.37%.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,997K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,469K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 0.25% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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