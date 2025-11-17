Barclays Upgrades NET Power (NPWR)

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 166.09% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NET Power is $7.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 166.09% from its latest reported closing price of $2.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NET Power is 31MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in NET Power. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPWR is 0.54%, an increase of 373.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.72% to 35,901K shares. The put/call ratio of NPWR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Share Andrew L. holds 9,938K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,510K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares , representing a decrease of 13.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,365K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing an increase of 51.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 119.84% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 1,248K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing an increase of 44.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 93.83% over the last quarter.

HITE Hedge Asset Management holds 976K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing a decrease of 71.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 32.92% over the last quarter.

