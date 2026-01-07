Barclays Upgrades Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.82% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lowe's Companies is $278.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $221.19 to a high of $331.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.82% from its latest reported closing price of $246.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lowe's Companies is 94,713MM, an increase of 12.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.26, a decrease of 9.12% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lowe's Companies. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOW is 0.45%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 495,993K shares. The put/call ratio of LOW is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 37,607K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,520K shares , representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 86.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,991K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,837K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 14.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,887K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,689K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,439K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,352K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 10,169K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,263K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOW by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.