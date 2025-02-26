Barclays Upgrades Lennox International (LII)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.35% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lennox International is $639.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $408.11 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.35% from its latest reported closing price of $618.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lennox International is 4,943MM, a decrease of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LII is -12.01%, an increase of 4,178.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.78% to 32,559K shares. The put/call ratio of LII is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,711K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 30.42% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,038K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing an increase of 25.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 33.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,016K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 6.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,003K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 889K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares , representing an increase of 35.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 50.15% over the last quarter.

Lennox International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for its residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, the Company leads the field in innovation with its air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.