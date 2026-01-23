Barclays Upgrades Haleon plc - Depositary Receipt (HLN)

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Haleon plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HLN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.68% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Haleon plc - Depositary Receipt is $11.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.28 to a high of $14.67. The average price target represents an increase of 12.68% from its latest reported closing price of $10.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Haleon plc - Depositary Receipt is 12,637MM, an increase of 14.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haleon plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLN is 0.13%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 708,137K shares. The put/call ratio of HLN is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 154,385K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,472K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 17.52% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 113,554K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,045K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 33,348K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,446K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 17,909K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,551K shares , representing a decrease of 25.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 25.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,686K shares , representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 21.61% over the last quarter.

