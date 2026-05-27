Barclays Upgrades GXO Logistics (GXO)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.42% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for GXO Logistics is $71.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.42% from its latest reported closing price of $47.93 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for GXO Logistics is 10,609MM, a decrease of 21.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in GXO Logistics. This is an decrease of 252 owner(s) or 34.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXO is 0.21%, an increase of 20.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 124,721K shares. The put/call ratio of GXO is 2.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 13,425K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,144K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,936K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,728K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 3.87% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,541K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares , representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 22.50% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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