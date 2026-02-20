Barclays Upgrades Etsy (ETSY)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.62% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Etsy is $68.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.62% from its latest reported closing price of $48.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is 3,376MM, an increase of 17.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an decrease of 163 owner(s) or 16.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.15%, an increase of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 128,969K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,211K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,952K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,367K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,004K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%.

Elliott Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,558K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,764K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,112K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 77.44% over the last quarter.

