Barclays Upgrades EastGroup Properties (EGP)

Fintel reports that on January 13, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.07% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for EastGroup Properties is $199.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $173.72 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.07% from its latest reported closing price of $183.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EastGroup Properties is 656MM, a decrease of 5.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in EastGroup Properties. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGP is 0.34%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 63,847K shares. The put/call ratio of EGP is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 2,863K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,986K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares , representing an increase of 30.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 38.71% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,943K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,780K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares , representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 6.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,708K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 9.78% over the last quarter.

