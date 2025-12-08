Barclays Upgrades Champion Homes (SKY)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.49% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Champion Homes is $86.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.40 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1.49% from its latest reported closing price of $85.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Champion Homes is 2,108MM, a decrease of 19.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Champion Homes. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKY is 0.30%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 79,781K shares. The put/call ratio of SKY is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,801K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,467K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 82.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,140K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 36.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,361K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares , representing a decrease of 82.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 68.37% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 2,000K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares , representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,846K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKY by 36.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.