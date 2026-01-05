Barclays Upgrades Centene (CNC)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Centene (NYSE:CNC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.32% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centene is $43.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $75.72. The average price target represents an increase of 3.32% from its latest reported closing price of $41.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is 152,728MM, a decrease of 8.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an decrease of 129 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.24%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.48% to 531,841K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,971K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,655K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 18.62% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 14,655K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,299K shares , representing an increase of 43.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 8.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,125K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,779K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,574K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,209K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 42.43% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,982K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,683K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 16.12% over the last quarter.

