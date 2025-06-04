Barclays Upgrades Cactus (WHD)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.88% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cactus is $50.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.88% from its latest reported closing price of $44.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cactus is 1,017MM, a decrease of 10.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cactus. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHD is 0.26%, an increase of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 97,527K shares. The put/call ratio of WHD is 3.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,119K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 16.26% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,948K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,881K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 92.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,134K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,864K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 56.45% over the last quarter.

Cactus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides �eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

