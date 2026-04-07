Barclays Upgrades Associated Banc- (ASB)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Associated Banc- (NYSE:ASB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.44% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc- is $30.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.44% from its latest reported closing price of $26.42 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc- is 1,535MM, an increase of 7.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-. This is an decrease of 345 owner(s) or 50.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB is 0.05%, an increase of 66.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.34% to 143,447K shares. The put/call ratio of ASB is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 4,083K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 3,767K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,663K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,030K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,672K shares , representing a decrease of 21.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 27.67% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 2,867K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares , representing an increase of 33.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 43.58% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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