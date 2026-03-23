Barclays Upgrades APA (APA)

Fintel reports that on March 23, 2026, Barclays upgraded their outlook for APA (NasdaqGS:APA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.31% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for APA is $26.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.31% from its latest reported closing price of $39.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for APA is 8,277MM, a decrease of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in APA. This is an decrease of 364 owner(s) or 29.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APA is 0.11%, an increase of 27.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.02% to 353,026K shares. The put/call ratio of APA is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 35,447K shares representing 10.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,761K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 3.47% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 18,765K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 14,710K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,424K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,645K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,006K shares , representing a decrease of 114.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 63.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,863K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,947K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 48.49% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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