Barclays Upgrades Agilent Technologies (A)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.92% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies is $153.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.92% from its latest reported closing price of $143.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Agilent Technologies is 8,150MM, an increase of 25.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A is 0.28%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 301,146K shares. The put/call ratio of A is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,590K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,065K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 82.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,247K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,533K shares , representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 9.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,235K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,258K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 7.31% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,235K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,250K shares , representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 2.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,641K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,522K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.