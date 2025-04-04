Barclays Upgrades ADT (ADT)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for ADT (NYSE:ADT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.19% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for ADT is $9.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 15.19% from its latest reported closing price of $8.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ADT is 7,763MM, an increase of 58.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADT. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 9.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADT is 0.21%, an increase of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 901,970K shares. The put/call ratio of ADT is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 359,150K shares representing 44.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423,550K shares , representing a decrease of 17.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 19.13% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 133,333K shares representing 16.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 34,574K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,942K shares , representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 9.00% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 34,254K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,200K shares , representing an increase of 23.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 28,580K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,116K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 5.50% over the last quarter.

ADT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers.

