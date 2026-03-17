Markets

Barclays, Sage Enter Strategic Partnership

March 17, 2026 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Barclays (BCS, BARC.L, BCY.DE) and Sage announced a new strategic partnership designed to help businesses save time on business administration. The partnership brings together Barclays' business banking expertise with Sage's accounting technology. The partnership will also help businesses navigate the expansion of Making Tax Digital for Income Tax.

Gordon Stuart, SVP of Fintech and Embedded Services at Sage, said: "Small businesses want technology that makes running their business simpler, not more complicated. Working with Barclays, we are taking steps to bringing banking and accounting closer together to reduce that burden and give owners a clearer picture of their finances."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Barclays shares are up 1.39 percent to $21.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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