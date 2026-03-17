Barclays, Sage Enter Strategic Partnership

(RTTNews) - Barclays (BCS, BARC.L, BCY.DE) and Sage announced a new strategic partnership designed to help businesses save time on business administration. The partnership brings together Barclays' business banking expertise with Sage's accounting technology. The partnership will also help businesses navigate the expansion of Making Tax Digital for Income Tax.

Gordon Stuart, SVP of Fintech and Embedded Services at Sage, said: "Small businesses want technology that makes running their business simpler, not more complicated. Working with Barclays, we are taking steps to bringing banking and accounting closer together to reduce that burden and give owners a clearer picture of their finances."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Barclays shares are up 1.39 percent to $21.13.

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